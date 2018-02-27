'Black Panther' success helps create new STEM center in Memphis

A Mid-South native wrote the official Marvel Universe Black Panther novel--Black Panther: Who Is The Black Panther?

One member of the special forces for the fictional African nation of Wakanda calls Memphis one of her homes.

Letitia Wright, who plays Shuri in Black Panther, in a behind-the-scenes interview. (Source: Flicks And The City Clips via YouTube)

The Boys & Girls Club of America in Memphis is getting a big donation in honor of Black Panther.

The Walt Disney Company is donating $1 million in support of the technology theme in the Marvel movie.

“It is thrilling to see how inspired young audiences were by the spectacular technology in the film, so it’s fitting that we show our appreciation by helping advance STEM programs for youth, especially in underserved areas of the country, to give them the knowledge and tools to build the future they want," Robert A. Iger, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company said.

The Boy & Girls Club of America plans to use the donation to establish new STEM Centers of Innovation.

These centers will give youth access to robotics, 3-D printers, and video equipment.

Memphis is one of 12 cities receiving the grant. Other cities include: Atlanta, GA; Baltimore, MD; Chicago, IL; Harlem, NY; Hartford, CT; New Orleans, LA; Oakland, CA; Orlando, FL; Philadelphia, PA; Washington, DC; Watts, CA.

It is unclear when the centers will open.

In addition to getting something from the movie, Memphis had roles in the movie as well--including an actress in the film who went to University of Memphis and being a hometown of the author who Marvel chose to write the film's accompanying novel.

