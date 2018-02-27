Memphis ranks 92nd of 100 best U.S. cities for active lifestyle - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis ranks 92nd of 100 best U.S. cities for active lifestyle

(Source: Josiah Mackenzie via Flikr) (Source: Josiah Mackenzie via Flikr)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

With temperatures starting to rise, and thoughts of getting outside increasing, the personal-finance website WalletHub took an in-depth look at 2018’s Best & Worst Cities for an Active Lifestyle.

To determine where Americans have the best chance of balancing a healthy diet with ample physical activity, WalletHub compared the 100 biggest U.S. cities across 34 different categories, ranging from average monthly fitness-club fee, to bike score, to share of physically inactive adults.  Memphis ranked 92nd overall.

Living an Active Lifestyle in Memphis (1=Best; 50=Avg.):

  • 83rd – Fitness Centers per Capita
  • 87th – % of Physically Inactive Adults
  • 90th – Sports Clubs per Capita
  • 22nd – Swimming Pools per Capita
  • 28th – Baseball & Softball Diamonds per Capita
  • 26th – Basketball Hoops per Capita
  • 51st – Public Golf Courses per Capita
  • 48th – Parkland Acres per Capita
  • 72nd – Walk Score

For the full report, and to see where other Mid-South cities ranked, click here.

