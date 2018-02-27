Mississippi ranked as 2nd worst state

In its annual review of the best states in the country, the U.S. News and World Report ranked Mississippi 49, Arkansas 45, and Tennessee 26.

The ranking system uses various factors including health care, education, and economy. It then weighs all those factors by what people said mattered the most to them.

This year, health care and education were given the most importance.

Mississippi scored 50th in health care and 46th in education--contributing to the state's poor ranking in this review.

U.S. News and World Report said the data can be used to engage citizens and state leaders on what can be done to improve quality of life for everyone.

The group said the report comes at a valuable time, because the federal government is looking to hand more responsibility to the states. This data can help the states explore and evaluate best practices that could be implemented at home.

