Woman caught sneaking Bible filled with cocaine into jail

A Mississippi woman is behind bars accused of trying to deliver a Bible filled with cocaine to an inmate.

Investigators said they caught Jolona Nicole Lambert of Corinth, Mississippi, bringing the Bible into Alcorn County Jail.

They noticed some pages of the Bible had been glued together. Between those pages, investigators found cocaine.

Lambert was arrested on a charge of bringing contraband into a correctional facility.

