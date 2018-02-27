Guns stolen out of Tipton Co. deputy's car - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Guns stolen out of Tipton Co. deputy's car

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
COVINGTON, TN (WMC) -

Thieves stole two guns out of a Tipton County deputy's car, according to Covington Police Department.

Investigators said the thieves spent four hours breaking into the deputy's car, which was parked in the Covington Town Square.

The deputy had two guns in his car. Both were taken.

No further details have been released at this time.

