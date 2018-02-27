Guns stolen out of Tipton Co. deputy's car

A truck hauling cooking oil caused a mess on Bill Morris Parkway on Tuesday morning.More >>
Thieves stole two guns out of a Tipton County deputy's car, according to Covington Police Department.More >>
A Mississippi woman is behind bars accused of trying to deliver a Bible filled with cocaine to an inmate.More >>
In its annual review of the best states in the country, the U.S. News and World Report ranked Mississippi 49, Arkansas 45, and Tennessee 26.More >>
The Boys & Girls Club of America in Memphis is getting a big donation in honor of Black Panther.More >>
Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.More >>
Police began investigating after one of the 20-year-old twins ran away and told shelter workers she was afraid of returning home.More >>
The victim says a customer was furious she couldn’t make him a frappe.More >>
The shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University.More >>
The video was captured at Walmart on Greenway Drive Sunday afternoon. The original video has been shared over 26,000 times.More >>
A mother and father are behind bars after police say they placed their newborn baby in a trash can.More >>
A church service plummeted into chaos in Huntsville when a gunman stormed in and started yelling threats. It was a terrifying ordeal for the congregation as many churchgoers tried to take cover.More >>
The New Orleans Police Department is holding a news conference Monday morning regarding the shooting incidents along the parade route Mardi Gras Day.More >>
Friends, family, colleagues and supporters of fallen Mobile Police Department Officer Justin Billa gathered in and near Cottage Hill Baptist Church in Mobile Tuesday morning for Billa's memorial service.More >>
Troup Independent School District is releasing classes at the high school due to a possible threat.More >>
