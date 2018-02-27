84-year-old killed in Oxford house fire

An 84-year-old man died in an Oxford house fire Monday morning.

Rabon Gullick was unable to get out of his house in time after it caught fire.

Gullick and his wife were inside the Thomas Street home at the time of the fire.

Gullick is paralyzed and unable to walk on his own. His wife ran next door to get help when the fire started.

Firefighters pulled Gullick from the fire, but they were unable to save him.

The home is a total loss. Investigators have not determined what caused the fire.

