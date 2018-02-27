Man arrested for murdering Memphis hairdresser - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man arrested for murdering Memphis hairdresser

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Donavint Hargrow (Source: MPD) Donavint Hargrow (Source: MPD)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man is behind bars accused in the murder of a Memphis hairdresser.

Memphis police officers connected Donavint Hargrow to the May 2017 homicide by matching shell casings from an aggravated assault that happened six days after the murder.

Officers said Hargrow admitted to killing Alec Phillip Jr at O.L. Cash park in Southwest Memphis.

He also told police he stole $700 from the victim after the shooting.

