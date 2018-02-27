HBCUs organize college fairs for Memphis students

Senator Bob Corker (R-TN) will not run for another term, according to Politico.More >>
Senator Bob Corker (R-TN) will not run for another term, according to Politico.More >>
Thirty historically black college and universities gathered in one place Tuesday to show Mid-South minority students the opportunities available to them.More >>
Thirty historically black college and universities gathered in one place Tuesday to show Mid-South minority students the opportunities available to them.More >>
Two Democratic lawmakers are proposing a ban on child marriages in Tennessee.More >>
Two Democratic lawmakers are proposing a ban on child marriages in Tennessee.More >>
A man is behind bars accused in the murder of a Memphis hairdresser.More >>
A man is behind bars accused in the murder of a Memphis hairdresser.More >>
A prosecutor says a Tennessee school bus driver was on his cellphone and driving 20 mph (32 kph) over the speed limit when he caused the crash that killed six elementary school students.More >>
A prosecutor says a Tennessee school bus driver was on his cellphone and driving 20 mph (32 kph) over the speed limit when he caused the crash that killed six elementary school students.More >>
Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.More >>
Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.More >>
The victim says a customer was furious she couldn’t make him a frappe.More >>
The victim says a customer was furious she couldn’t make him a frappe.More >>
The shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University.More >>
The shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University.More >>
State employees would receive their first cost-of-living raise in a decade, under a bill approved by the Alabama Senate.More >>
State employees would receive their first cost-of-living raise in a decade, under a bill approved by the Alabama Senate.More >>
Three people died in a two-car accident early Saturday morning, according to North Charleston Police.More >>
Three people died in a two-car accident early Saturday morning, according to North Charleston Police.More >>
While the doctors got rich from kickbacks from a pharmaceutical company, their patient, a suburban soccer mom, became and addict while taking an opioid drug over prescribed to her.More >>
While the doctors got rich from kickbacks from a pharmaceutical company, their patient, a suburban soccer mom, became and addict while taking an opioid drug over prescribed to her.More >>
A church service plummeted into chaos in Huntsville when a gunman stormed in and started yelling threats. It was a terrifying ordeal for the congregation as many churchgoers tried to take cover.More >>
A church service plummeted into chaos in Huntsville when a gunman stormed in and started yelling threats. It was a terrifying ordeal for the congregation as many churchgoers tried to take cover.More >>
The Johns Island mother who police say was attacked during the abduction of her 4-year-old girl, Heidi Todd, has been released from the hospital. The family released a statement on Tuesday stating that Heidi's mother has been released from the hospital following surgeries she suffered in the Feb. 13 incident. Thank you to the entire community for the support and love that continues to help my family heal. Several days ago, the world felt like it was falling apart wh...More >>
The Johns Island mother who police say was attacked during the abduction of her 4-year-old girl, Heidi Todd, has been released from the hospital. The family released a statement on Tuesday stating that Heidi's mother has been released from the hospital following surgeries she suffered in the Feb. 13 incident. Thank you to the entire community for the support and love that continues to help my family heal. Several days ago, the world felt like it was falling apart wh...More >>
Former White House intern Monica Lewinsky says the affair that led to impeachment proceedings against President Bill Clinton "was not sexual assault" but "constituted a gross abuse of power."More >>
Former White House intern Monica Lewinsky says the affair that led to impeachment proceedings against President Bill Clinton "was not sexual assault" but "constituted a gross abuse of power."More >>
Tiquan Taylor was shot and killed Sunday morning inside a car parked off St. Andrews Road. He died due to a gunshot wound to the upper body according to Coroner Gary Watts. He was just 14 years old.More >>
Tiquan Taylor was shot and killed Sunday morning inside a car parked off St. Andrews Road. He died due to a gunshot wound to the upper body according to Coroner Gary Watts. He was just 14 years old.More >>