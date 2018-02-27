HBCUs organize college fairs for Memphis students

Thirty historically black college and universities gathered in one place Tuesday to show Mid-South minority students the opportunities available to them.

Students from 25 Memphis high schools attended the HBCU College Fair.

"It's all about bringing HBCUs to Memphis and building awareness for all students and giving them the opportunity," HBCU Awareness Foundation founder Corey Allen said.

Allen said his foundation is designed to help future leaders grow.

"The vision I had was to build awareness and get students into HBCUs. In three years, this fair has put more than 800 students in college," Allen said.

Student Jazmine Withers said she wants to become an obstetrician, and Thursday's college fair helped her see where she could go to achieve her dreams.

"We go on college tours, but having all of them here at once is amazing," Withers said.

Michael Wallace plans to join the Marines and explore the possibility of majoring in engineering. He also found the college fair helpful.

"You have someone to help you and guide you along the way," Wallace said. "I've always been doubted about joining the Marines: 'The Marines are he hardest. You can't do it. You're too small.' Nobody can stop you from doing what you want to do. The man in the mirror is the only one that can stop you."

More college fairs featuring HBCUs are set to take place in the coming weeks.

One is happening Saturday, March 3 at the Hickory Hill Community Center starting at 10 a.m. That event is open to the public.

Another will be at Oak Court Mall from 5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. on March 5. That one is also open to the public.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.