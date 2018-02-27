NCRM to release poverty report comparing previous 50 years in Memphis

A poverty report is scheduled to be released Tuesday detailing how African Americans have fared in Memphis and Shelby County over the last 50 years.

Memphis is currently the poorest metropolitan area in America. In an effort to improve the city, National Civil Rights Museum commissioned a report on poverty in the city.

The release of the report comes as NCRM prepares to honor the 50th anniversary of the death of Civil Rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

NCRM President Terri Lee Freeman said the goal of the report and the panel discussion that will follow the report's release is to compare where African Americans were 50 years ago to where they are now.

Memphis professor Elena Delavega helped with the research being discussed. WMC Action News 5 recently sat down with Delavega about what it takes to change this cycle.

"Though people are working those wages are not enough to bring people out of poverty. If we had a mechanism for increasing minimum wage every year with the cost of living that would be a lot easier on everybody. It would be a lot easier on business," Delavega said.

The release of the poverty report and the panel discussion are scheduled to take place at 6 p.m.

