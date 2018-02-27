Army Corps of Engineers sends workers north to monitor Mississippi River

Several members of the Memphis U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have headed north to monitor flooding on the Mississippi River.

Between 15 and 20 employees left Memphis for the Missouri Bootheel to monitor levels as the Mississippi and Ohio rivers continue to rise.

The good news: the river is not expected to flood in Memphis.

"The further south you go down the river, the more the river is spread out to accommodate that water," U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Spokesman Jim Pogue said.

The river in Memphis is expected to reach 36.5 feet. While flood stage in Memphis starts at 34 feet, crews do not begin enacting flood relief plans until the river reaches 37 feet.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.