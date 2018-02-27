Flooding possible in some areas through Thursday

A flood watch is in effect through Thursday at noon thanks to another soggy weather pattern for the Mid-South. Periods of heavy rain and a few storms will continue off and on through Thursday morning. The heaviest rain will fall before sunrise Wednesday and again Wednesday through Wednesday night.
Rainfall amounts will vary greatly depending on where the heavier rain bands set up. Our current thinking is the heaviest and longest stretch of rain will occur along and south of I-40 between Memphis and Oxford. Areas along the Mississippi/Tennessee need to stay alert for standing water or flooding on roads and near streams and rivers. Check out the rainfall estimates below. Most areas will get 1-3” at the least. But 3-6” may fall from Marianna, AR to Tunica all to Bolivar and Corinth. This area could shift further south or north a little which would alter amounts up or down, but there is a good bet many areas will get a lot more rain.
This may end up being one of the top five wettest February’s all time in Memphis, depending on how much rain falls through Wednesday night. Be sure and check your WMC Weather app for the latest updates, live radar and any watches or flood warnings. If you don’t have it, search WMC Weather in your app store. More updates to come.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
