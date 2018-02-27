Ole Miss student holds march for FL shooting victims

Despite the rain, dozens of Ole Miss students gathered to remember the 17 lives lost in the Parkland Florida school shooting.

They marched through campus standing in solidarity with the survivors.

Tuesday's march was filmed and a copy will be sent to the principal at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Thousands of miles a part, the march though campus symbolized the light in this time of darkness in Parkland, Florida.

"After columbine, Sandy Hook, after so many other major mass shooting happened shootings that happen in America no one has taken a stand like the Marjory Stoneman Douglas students," Alexa Johnson said.

This walk is just the beginning for the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Alumni. Next month Johnson will join thousands of other students in the March for Our Lives in Washington DC.

A march created by students who say they will no longer risk their lives waiting for someone else to take action to stop the epidemic of mass school shootings.

"My high school was just such a great four years of my life and I would never imagine anything like this happening at a place where I felt so safe the outside world from the outside world," Johnson said.

That day, 17 students and staff died.

Investigators say 19-year-old Nickolas Cruz confessed to the attack.

An attack that killed a man Johnson knew well, Coach Aaron Feis.

"We lost him because he was trying to protect other people safety and that was what he was known for as a person and he's going to be honored for the rest of his life for doing that," Johnson said.

Johnson hopes this march and others like it can mark the beginning to an end of mass school shootings.

