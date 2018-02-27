Ole Miss student holds march for FL shooting victims

The man who swore to uphold the law as chief of police in Lumberton appears to break it, in front of a camera. WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana. On Monday, Feb. 19, it was reported that the Lumberton Police Department said Chief Shane Flynt had submitted his resignation and that Phillip Ducksworth was serving as the interim police chief. According to ...More >>
A poverty report is scheduled to be released Tuesday detailing how African Americans have fared in Memphis and Shelby County over the last 50 years.More >>
Despite the rain, dozens of Ole Miss students gathered to remember the 17 lives lost in the Parkland Florida school shooting.More >>
Papa John's is ending its sponsorship of the league after some recent controversy.More >>
A flood watch is in effect through Thursday at noon thanks to another soggy weather pattern for most of the Mid-South. Periods of heavy rain and a few storms will continue off and on through Thursday morning.More >>
Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.More >>
The shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University.More >>
The victim says a customer was furious she couldn’t make him a frappe.More >>
While the doctors got rich from kickbacks from a pharmaceutical company, their patient, a suburban soccer mom, became and addict while taking an opioid drug over prescribed to her.More >>
Police began investigating after one of the 20-year-old twins ran away and told shelter workers she was afraid of returning home.More >>
The NAACP has filed a race discrimination lawsuit against the City of Myrtle Beach and the Myrtle Beach Police Department, claiming discrimination against African-American tourists during Memorial Day Bikefest, also known as "Black Bike Week."More >>
Police and medical crews have responded to the Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, near the Pentagon and Arlington National Cemetery.More >>
A freshman wrestler at Wilmington High School said he left the team after a coach revealed his transgender identity in front of his classmates.More >>
Surveillance video posted to Facebook captured a man dumping the lifeless body of a partially clothed woman in broad daylight.More >>
