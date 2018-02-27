Papa John's ends sponsorship of NFL - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Papa John's ends sponsorship of NFL

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN

Papa John's is ending its sponsorship of the league after some recent controversy.

Last year the company's CEO said the NFL was to blame for slumping sales because fewer fans were watching due to the controversy over kneeling during the national anthem

Papa John's will still sponsor individual football teams and advertise in other ways.

    Video allegedly shows MS police chief smoking weed

    WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana.

    The man who swore to uphold the law as chief of police in Lumberton appears to break it, in front of a camera.  WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana.  On Monday, Feb. 19, it was reported that the Lumberton Police Department said Chief Shane Flynt had submitted his resignation and that Phillip Ducksworth was serving as the interim police chief.

  NCRM releases poverty report comparing previous 50 years in Memphis

    National Civil Rights Museum

    A poverty report is scheduled to be released Tuesday detailing how African Americans have fared in Memphis and Shelby County over the last 50 years.

  Ole Miss student holds march for FL shooting victims

    (Source: WMC Action News 5)

    Despite the rain, dozens of Ole Miss students gathered to remember the 17 lives lost in the Parkland Florida school shooting. 

  Federal agents raid doctor's office and suspected 'pill mill'

    Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.

    The man who swore to uphold the law as chief of police in Lumberton appears to break it, in front of a camera.  WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana.  On Monday, Feb. 19, it was reported that the Lumberton Police Department said Chief Shane Flynt had submitted his resignation and that Phillip Ducksworth was serving as the interim police chief.

  Police: Suspect accused of fatally shooting man on Facebook Live turns himself in

    The shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University. 

