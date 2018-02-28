Rainy commute this morning, arming teachers and staff with guns in Mississippi, Free rides on MATA trolleys

Good Wednesday morning!
Here are some of the stories we're following this morning:
This February is the second wettest February on record here in the Mid-South. We are dealing with more rain today. We'll give you real time updates on the rain and the commute this morning. Tune in as you get up this morning on #wmc5.
Mississippi lawmakers have proposed allowing teachers and other school employees with special training to carry guns on campus. We'll tell you more about the bill that allows public and private school administrators to establish school safety programs.
The Main Street Trolley will offer free rides during its first two weeks back in service this spring. We'll tell you about the move and when it will happen this morning.
A Mississippi Police Chief smoking marijuana on camera? That's what it looks like. We'll show you on the video and tell you about the investigation this morning.
The border wall between the U.S. and Mexico is a go for now after a new ruling from a judge. We'll explain the ruling and what the ruling means this morning.
Weather:
Get ready to deal with rain all day today. We will see sunshine this weekend but not today. Temps are warmer with highs near 70. Details on the forecast today and the rest of the week with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away on WMC Action News 5.
Here are the top stories on wmcactionnews5.com:
Video allegedly shows MS police chief smoking weed
Family searches for missing father; minivan found burned days later
Newborn found stabbed to death in shed; mother charged
FedEx issues second statement on NRA discount controversy
Federal agents raid doctor's office and suspected 'pill mill'
The man who swore to uphold the law as chief of police in Lumberton appears to break it, in front of a camera. WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana. On Monday, Feb. 19, it was reported that the Lumberton Police Department said Chief Shane Flynt had submitted his resignation and that Phillip Ducksworth was serving as the interim police chief. According to ...More >>
A poverty report is scheduled to be released Tuesday detailing how African Americans have fared in Memphis and Shelby County over the last 50 years.More >>
Despite the rain, dozens of Ole Miss students gathered to remember the 17 lives lost in the Parkland Florida school shooting.More >>
Papa John's is ending its sponsorship of the league after some recent controversy.More >>
A flood watch is in effect through Thursday at noon thanks to another soggy weather pattern for most of the Mid-South. Periods of heavy rain and a few storms will continue off and on through Thursday morning.More >>
Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.More >>
The man who swore to uphold the law as chief of police in Lumberton appears to break it, in front of a camera. WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana. On Monday, Feb. 19, it was reported that the Lumberton Police Department said Chief Shane Flynt had submitted his resignation and that Phillip Ducksworth was serving as the interim police chief. According to ...More >>
The 17-year-old said she didn’t tell anyone about the birth because she was afraid, according to court documents.More >>
A multi-million dollar home in Arizona comes with great views, modern design and a history of being used in pornographic films.More >>
A freshman wrestler at Wilmington High School said he left the team after a coach revealed his transgender identity in front of his classmates.More >>
