Rainy commute this morning, arming teachers and staff with guns - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Rainy commute this morning, arming teachers and staff with guns in Mississippi, Free rides on MATA trolleys

Good Wednesday morning!

Here are some of the stories we're following this morning:

This February is the second wettest February on record here in the Mid-South. We are dealing with more rain today. We'll give you real time updates on the rain and the commute this morning. Tune in as you get up this morning on #wmc5.
 
Mississippi lawmakers have proposed allowing teachers and other school employees with special training to carry guns on campus. We'll tell you more about the bill that allows public and private school administrators to establish school safety programs.

The Main Street Trolley will offer free rides during its first two weeks back in service this spring. We'll tell you about the move and when it will happen this morning.

A Mississippi Police Chief smoking marijuana on camera? That's what it looks like. We'll show you on the video and tell you about the investigation this morning.

The border wall between the U.S. and Mexico is a go for now after a new ruling from a judge. We'll explain the ruling and what the ruling means this morning.

Weather:
Get ready to deal with rain all day today. We will see sunshine this weekend but not today. Temps are warmer with highs near 70. Details on the forecast today and the rest of the week with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away on WMC Action News 5.

Here are the top stories on wmcactionnews5.com:

Video allegedly shows MS police chief smoking weed
Family searches for missing father; minivan found burned days later
Newborn found stabbed to death in shed; mother charged
FedEx issues second statement on NRA discount controversy
Federal agents raid doctor's office and suspected 'pill mill'
 
Join us as we get going this morning on WMC Action News 5 with all of your news weather and traffic from 4:30-7am.

Andrew Douglas
Anchor

  • News on WMCTV.comNewsMore>>

  • Video allegedly shows MS police chief smoking weed

    Video allegedly shows MS police chief smoking weed

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 11:02 PM EST2018-02-28 04:02:52 GMT
    WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana. (Photo source: viewer submitted)WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana. (Photo source: viewer submitted)

    The man who swore to uphold the law as chief of police in Lumberton appears to break it, in front of a camera.  WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana.  On Monday, Feb. 19, it was reported that the Lumberton Police Department said Chief Shane Flynt had submitted his resignation and that Phillip Ducksworth was serving as the interim police chief. According to ...

    More >>

    The man who swore to uphold the law as chief of police in Lumberton appears to break it, in front of a camera.  WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana.  On Monday, Feb. 19, it was reported that the Lumberton Police Department said Chief Shane Flynt had submitted his resignation and that Phillip Ducksworth was serving as the interim police chief. According to ...

    More >>

  • NCRM releases poverty report comparing previous 50 years in Memphis

    NCRM releases poverty report comparing previous 50 years in Memphis

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 10:38 PM EST2018-02-28 03:38:00 GMT
    National Civil Rights Museum (Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)National Civil Rights Museum (Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)

    A poverty report is scheduled to be released Tuesday detailing how African Americans have fared in Memphis and Shelby County over the last 50 years.

    More >>

    A poverty report is scheduled to be released Tuesday detailing how African Americans have fared in Memphis and Shelby County over the last 50 years.

    More >>

  • Ole Miss student holds march for FL shooting victims

    Ole Miss student holds march for FL shooting victims

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 10:28 PM EST2018-02-28 03:28:21 GMT
    (Source: WMC Action News 5)(Source: WMC Action News 5)

    Despite the rain, dozens of Ole Miss students gathered to remember the 17 lives lost in the Parkland Florida school shooting. 

    More >>

    Despite the rain, dozens of Ole Miss students gathered to remember the 17 lives lost in the Parkland Florida school shooting. 

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Federal agents raid doctor's office and suspected 'pill mill'

    Federal agents raid doctor's office and suspected 'pill mill'

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 2:04 PM EST2018-02-27 19:04:14 GMT
    Tuesday, February 27 2018 6:07 PM EST2018-02-27 23:07:52 GMT

    Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.

    More >>

    Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.

    More >>

  • Video allegedly shows MS police chief smoking weed

    Video allegedly shows MS police chief smoking weed

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 11:02 PM EST2018-02-28 04:02:52 GMT
    WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana. (Photo source: viewer submitted)WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana. (Photo source: viewer submitted)

    The man who swore to uphold the law as chief of police in Lumberton appears to break it, in front of a camera.  WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana.  On Monday, Feb. 19, it was reported that the Lumberton Police Department said Chief Shane Flynt had submitted his resignation and that Phillip Ducksworth was serving as the interim police chief. According to ...

    More >>

    The man who swore to uphold the law as chief of police in Lumberton appears to break it, in front of a camera.  WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana.  On Monday, Feb. 19, it was reported that the Lumberton Police Department said Chief Shane Flynt had submitted his resignation and that Phillip Ducksworth was serving as the interim police chief. According to ...

    More >>

  • Newborn found stabbed to death in shed; mother charged

    Newborn found stabbed to death in shed; mother charged

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 12:12 AM EST2018-02-28 05:12:13 GMT
    Wednesday, February 28 2018 2:51 AM EST2018-02-28 07:51:03 GMT

    The 17-year-old said she didn’t tell anyone about the birth because she was afraid, according to court documents.

    More >>

    The 17-year-old said she didn’t tell anyone about the birth because she was afraid, according to court documents.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly