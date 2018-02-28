Suspect points gun at detective before arrest - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Suspect points gun at detective before arrest

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis police officers arrested a man they said pointed a gun at a detective.

The arrest happened on Millbranch Road in the airport area.

Investigators said the man pointed a gun at a violent crimes unit investigator.

The suspect was taken into custody. No one was injured.

