Suspect points gun at detective before arrest

The man who swore to uphold the law as chief of police in Lumberton appears to break it, in front of a camera. WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana. On Monday, Feb. 19, it was reported that the Lumberton Police Department said Chief Shane Flynt had submitted his resignation and that Phillip Ducksworth was serving as the interim police chief. According to ...More >>
The man who swore to uphold the law as chief of police in Lumberton appears to break it, in front of a camera. WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana. On Monday, Feb. 19, it was reported that the Lumberton Police Department said Chief Shane Flynt had submitted his resignation and that Phillip Ducksworth was serving as the interim police chief. According to ...More >>
Mississippi is one step closer to enacting the nation's most restrictive abortion law.More >>
Mississippi is one step closer to enacting the nation's most restrictive abortion law.More >>
Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting at a Memphis apartment complex.More >>
Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting at a Memphis apartment complex.More >>
Memphis Police Department is looking for the man who carjacked a driver in Midtown.More >>
Memphis Police Department is looking for the man who carjacked a driver in Midtown.More >>
Memphis police officers arrested a man they said pointed a gun at a detective.More >>
Memphis police officers arrested a man they said pointed a gun at a detective.More >>
The man who swore to uphold the law as chief of police in Lumberton appears to break it, in front of a camera. WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana. On Monday, Feb. 19, it was reported that the Lumberton Police Department said Chief Shane Flynt had submitted his resignation and that Phillip Ducksworth was serving as the interim police chief. According to ...More >>
The man who swore to uphold the law as chief of police in Lumberton appears to break it, in front of a camera. WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana. On Monday, Feb. 19, it was reported that the Lumberton Police Department said Chief Shane Flynt had submitted his resignation and that Phillip Ducksworth was serving as the interim police chief. According to ...More >>
The 17-year-old said she didn’t tell anyone about the birth because she was afraid, according to court documents.More >>
The 17-year-old said she didn’t tell anyone about the birth because she was afraid, according to court documents.More >>
Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.More >>
Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.More >>
The goal of the study is to allow all the states to learn from one another in order to better serve their citizens, according to U.S. News & World Report.More >>
The goal of the study is to allow all the states to learn from one another in order to better serve their citizens, according to U.S. News & World Report.More >>
According to the police report, the captain said he shot the pit bull because it kept charging aggressively at him, but the dog’s owner says that’s not true.More >>
According to the police report, the captain said he shot the pit bull because it kept charging aggressively at him, but the dog’s owner says that’s not true.More >>
The shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University.More >>
The shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University.More >>
Bob Dentlinger said he wasn’t going to let a part-time job he’s worked the last five years change his appearance, especially after checking the company policy on facial hair.More >>
Bob Dentlinger said he wasn’t going to let a part-time job he’s worked the last five years change his appearance, especially after checking the company policy on facial hair.More >>
A multi-million dollar home in Arizona comes with great views, modern design and a history of being used in pornographic films.More >>
A multi-million dollar home in Arizona comes with great views, modern design and a history of being used in pornographic films.More >>
A freshman wrestler at Wilmington High School said he left the team after a coach revealed his transgender identity in front of his classmates.More >>
A freshman wrestler at Wilmington High School said he left the team after a coach revealed his transgender identity in front of his classmates.More >>
Surveillance video posted to Facebook captured a man dumping the lifeless body of a partially clothed woman in broad daylight.More >>
Surveillance video posted to Facebook captured a man dumping the lifeless body of a partially clothed woman in broad daylight.More >>