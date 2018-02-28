Man wanted for Midtown kidnapping - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man wanted for Midtown kidnapping

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: MPD)
MEMPHIS, TN

Memphis Police Department is looking for the man who carjacked a driver in Midtown.

Security cameras captured the suspect's black SUV early Monday morning.

The victim said he was driving on Madison Avenue near McNeil when the SUV tapped his back bumper.

When he got out to check for damage, the robber pulled out a gun and stole his vehicle.

