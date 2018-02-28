2 critically wounded in apartment complex shooting

Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting at a Memphis apartment complex.

The shooting happened on Fog Hollow Lane, near Stateline Road, at the Ashland Lakes Apartments near midnight.

Two men were shot and rushed to the hospital, according to Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

Both victims are in critical condition.

There is no information on a possible suspect at this time.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.