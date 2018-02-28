2 critically wounded in apartment complex shooting - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

2 critically wounded in apartment complex shooting

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting at a Memphis apartment complex.

The shooting happened on Fog Hollow Lane, near Stateline Road, at the Ashland Lakes Apartments near midnight.

Two men were shot and rushed to the hospital, according to Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

Both victims are in critical condition.

There is no information on a possible suspect at this time.

  • Newborn found stabbed to death in shed; mother charged

    The 17-year-old said she didn’t tell anyone about the birth because she was afraid, according to court documents.

  • Dick's Sporting Goods ends sale of assault-style firearms

    Dick's Sporting Goods announced Wednesday it also would end guns sales to anyone under the age of 21.

  • Federal agents raid doctor's office and suspected 'pill mill'

    Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.

