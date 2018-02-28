Trolley rides to return free for two weeks upon return

Memphis Police Department is looking for the man who carjacked a driver in Midtown.More >>
Memphis Police Department is looking for the man who carjacked a driver in Midtown.More >>
The Main Street trolleys will return for free--at least, temporarily.More >>
The Main Street trolleys will return for free--at least, temporarily.More >>
Mississippi is one step closer to enacting the nation's most restrictive abortion law.More >>
Mississippi is one step closer to enacting the nation's most restrictive abortion law.More >>
Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting at a Memphis apartment complex.More >>
Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting at a Memphis apartment complex.More >>
Memphis police officers arrested a man they said pointed a gun at a detective.More >>
Memphis police officers arrested a man they said pointed a gun at a detective.More >>
The 17-year-old said she didn’t tell anyone about the birth because she was afraid, according to court documents.More >>
The 17-year-old said she didn’t tell anyone about the birth because she was afraid, according to court documents.More >>
The man who swore to uphold the law as chief of police in Lumberton appears to break it, in front of a camera. WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana. On Monday, Feb. 19, it was reported that the Lumberton Police Department said Chief Shane Flynt had submitted his resignation and that Phillip Ducksworth was serving as the interim police chief. According to ...More >>
The man who swore to uphold the law as chief of police in Lumberton appears to break it, in front of a camera. WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana. On Monday, Feb. 19, it was reported that the Lumberton Police Department said Chief Shane Flynt had submitted his resignation and that Phillip Ducksworth was serving as the interim police chief. According to ...More >>
Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.More >>
Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.More >>
Dick's Sporting Goods announced Wednesday it also would end guns sales to anyone under the age of 21.More >>
Dick's Sporting Goods announced Wednesday it also would end guns sales to anyone under the age of 21.More >>
The goal of the study is to allow all the states to learn from one another in order to better serve their citizens, according to U.S. News & World Report.More >>
The goal of the study is to allow all the states to learn from one another in order to better serve their citizens, according to U.S. News & World Report.More >>
The shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University.More >>
The shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University.More >>
According to the police report, the captain said he shot the pit bull because it kept charging aggressively at him, but the dog’s owner says that’s not true.More >>
According to the police report, the captain said he shot the pit bull because it kept charging aggressively at him, but the dog’s owner says that’s not true.More >>
A multi-million dollar home in Arizona comes with great views, modern design and a history of being used in pornographic films.More >>
A multi-million dollar home in Arizona comes with great views, modern design and a history of being used in pornographic films.More >>
Matthew Porter, 54, faces eight counts of first-degree sex offense and 20 counts of indecent liberties.More >>
Matthew Porter, 54, faces eight counts of first-degree sex offense and 20 counts of indecent liberties.More >>
Surveillance video posted to Facebook captured a man dumping the lifeless body of a partially clothed woman in broad daylight.More >>
Surveillance video posted to Facebook captured a man dumping the lifeless body of a partially clothed woman in broad daylight.More >>