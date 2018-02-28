Trolley rides to return free for two weeks upon return

The Main Street trolleys will return for free--at least, temporarily.

MATA is offering the trolley rides for free during its first two weeks back in service this spring.

MATA has been testing the electric trolleys in preparation for their return to Downtown Memphis after a four year absence.

The trolleys are expected to be back in April.

Administrators said the free rides are a way of welcoming the public back.

MATA is pushing to get service restored first along Main, between Greenlaw and Central Station.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.