Lockdown lifted at Brighton High after officers complete search for weapon

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
TIPTON COUNTY, TN (WMC) -

Brighton High School went on lockdown after reports of a person with a gun on campus.

Officials said one person heard another person ask if someone "still had a gun in his backpack."

Authorities searched all the backpacks in the school but did not find any weapons.

The school returned to their normal operations after the search was completed.

