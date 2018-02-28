2 arrested for Edge District homicide

Two men are behind bars, accused of killing Jonathan Booker, a photographer who was killed when he was caught in crossfire during a shooting in the Edge District in December.

Four men were responsible for the shooting, according to Memphis Police Department. Despite surveillance footage being captured by a nearby business, the case went cold for months.

Police said there was an altercation inside a venue on Marshall Avenue that spilled outside before shots rang out, but Booker was an innocent bystander.

Hayden Bowen, 24, and Calvin Smith, 21, are both charged with reckless homicide.

