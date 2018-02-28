Memphis boxer christened a future champion by Floyd Mayweather

Ladarius Miller is a native Memphian who grew up in Orange Mound and is making a name for himself as an amateur fighter with former professional boxer Floyd Mayweather's "The Money Team."

The left-handed boxer began fighting at the age of 10. Now at 24 years old, he is considered a rising star and future champion in the lightweight division.

According to his biography:

"As an amateur fighter, Miller compiled an illustrious 81-17 record while gleaning insights from outside the ring that have made him the professional fighter he is today. He believes staying focused and surrounding oneself with positive people to be intangible boxing traits compulsory in any fighter's quest for supremacy in a highly competitive sport."

When asked about his long-term goals, Miller says, "...to win every world title in my respective weight class."

Miller lives in Las Vegas, Nevada, but keeps his hometown close to him, fighting under the moniker Ladarius "Memphis" Miller.

His current record is 15-1 with 5 knockouts.

