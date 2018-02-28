73-year-old hasn't been seen since vehicle stuck in mud

Memphis Police Department launched a search for a 73-year-old who has not been seen since Tuesday night.

Police said Anne Reed called her mother and said her vehicle broke down and was stuck in the mud. She did not know her location. That call happened at 10:20 p.m. She has not been heard from since.

Reed was last seen with her four-door gold Hyundai Tuscon, with Tennessee plate PAF784.

Reed's last known location was on White Station Road.

She is five-foot-six, weighing 170 pounds.

If you know where she may be, call MPD at 901-545-2677.

