Get $25 tickets to see Wicked at Orpheum Theatre

Orpheum Theatre is offering $25 tickets to see one of the most popular musicals on tour.

The theatre will have a lottery system in place for a limited number of seats to watch Wicked from some of the best seats in the house.

Wicked will be on the Orpheum stage from March 7-25. Click here to learn about buying tickets.

If you want to risk it, you can come to the theatre 2.5 hours before each performance and have your name placed in a lottery drum. Thirty minutes before each show, names will be drawn from the drum.

Winners will pay $25 (cash only) and receive an orchestra seat.

Wicked opened in 2003. Since then it has been praised as one of the greatest musicals of the 21st century.

It is based of a novel by Gregory Maguire. It features characters from the Wizard of Oz, telling the story of the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good before the events of Wizard of Oz.

