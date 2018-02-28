Facebook scam ends with woman being robbed at gunpoint

A couple was arrested for robbing a woman after a Facebook selling scam, according to Memphis Police Department.

The female victim told police she responded to a Facebook ad by “Sherman Tolbert,” who was selling several vehicles.

She set up a meeting with him on Saturday, Feb. 24.

That day, he and a woman picked the victim up from her house in a silver Infiniti and drove her to a residence South Parkway near the intersection of Kyle Street. While at the house, he showed the victim several vehicles in the backyard.

After the victim looked at the vehicles, she got back into the Infiniti with the couple. They drove the victim to the dead end of Kyle Street near the Kerr Avenue intersection.

The victim said the man then pointed a gun at her head and demanded her money. The woman also told the victim to give up her money because it wasn’t worth her life.

The victim handed over $1,200 cash, and the couple drove off, leaving her at the dead end.

Later on, police identified Sherman Tolbert, who used his real name on the Facebook post, and his girlfriend Ladaisha Howard as suspects.

On Feb. 27, the victim identified both Tolbert and Howard as the couple who robbed her.

Tolbert and Howard are charged with aggravated robbery. A court date for the couple has not been set.

