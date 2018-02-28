Police: Man with 2 children in car points AR-15 at on-duty MPD officer

A man with children in the backseat of his car pointed an assault rifle at an on-duty Memphis police officer while driving down the road, according to Memphis Police Department.

Deshun Dodson, 22, was arrested Tuesday after MPD said he pointed an AR-15 at a Memphis police sergeant while his 1-year-old and 2-year-old children were in the back seat.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Lamar Avenue and Democrat Road.

The sergeant followed Dodson in his Volvo Jetta at a distance after the gun was pointed at him.

Officers located Dodson's vehicle near the intersection of Millbranch Road and Transport Avenue and conducted a traffic stop. The suspect was detained.

Detectives removed the other people in the car, which included the suspect's girlfriend, Iesha Lacy, and the two children.

In the backseat, detectives found a black assault rifle with a pistol hand grip near where the 2-year-old had been sitting.

Detectives said the two children had a strong odor of marijuana, and they notified Department of Children Services.

Both Dodson and Lacy were taken in for further questioning.

The children were not injured in the incident.

Dodson is charged with aggravated assault, two counts of child abuse and neglect, driving while license is suspended/revoked/canceled, and violation of vehicle registration law.

