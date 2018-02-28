Police: Man with 2 children in car points AR-15 at on-duty MPD officer

A man with children in the backseat of his car pointed an assault rifle at an on-duty Memphis police officer while driving down the road, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
The Main Street trolleys will return for free--at least, temporarily.More >>
A couple was arrested for robbing a woman after a Facebook selling scam, Memphis police confirm.More >>
A flood watch is in effect through Thursday at noon thanks to another soggy weather pattern for most of the Mid-South. Periods of heavy rain and a few storms will continue off and on through Thursday morning.More >>
Tennessee lawmakers announced a plan Wednesday that they say will protect students and teachers.More >>
Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.More >>
The 17-year-old said she didn’t tell anyone about the birth because she was afraid, according to court documents.More >>
Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt has been suspended with pay, according to Mayor Quincy Rogers.More >>
Bruce Frazier, Public Relations Specialist with the Dalton Police Department, tells CBS46 53-year-old Jesse Randal Davidson barricaded himself in a classroom around 11:30 a.m. When the principal attempted to unlock the door, Davidson fired a shot through an exterior window.More >>
Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.More >>
A Bartlett woman took the stand against her ex-husband who she said brutally beat her 2.5 years ago.More >>
Surveillance video posted to Facebook captured a man dumping the lifeless body of a partially clothed woman in broad daylight.More >>
President Donald Trump is continuing to lash out at Attorney General Jeff Sessions as he argues for investigation into the Russian election probe.More >>
The shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University.More >>
