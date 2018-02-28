Memphis sets new record for February rainfall

Memphis' leaders are promising action after an alarming new study on the city's poverty struggles, particularly among African-Americans.More >>
A couple was arrested for robbing a woman after a Facebook selling scam, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Gun sales increased after 17 people were killed in a high school shooting in Florida.More >>
Shelby County Commission Chairwoman Heidi Shafer said a special opioid task force has wrapped up its first round of work, and now will be moving on to figure out how much additional social services will cost.More >>
WMC Action News 5 uncovered a lawsuit filed in the case of a deadly hit-and-run near Overton Square last year.More >>
Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.More >>
Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.More >>
Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt has been suspended with pay, according to Mayor Quincy Rogers.More >>
The 17-year-old said she didn’t tell anyone about the birth because she was afraid, according to court documents.More >>
Surveillance video posted to Facebook captured a man dumping the lifeless body of a partially clothed woman in broad daylight.More >>
While the doctors got rich from kickbacks from a pharmaceutical company, their patient, a suburban soccer mom, became and addict while taking an opioid drug over prescribed to her.More >>
Authorities say 53-year-old Jesse Randal Davidson brought the snub-nosed.38 revolver onto to campus Wednesday morning in his computer case.More >>
Walmart, one of the nation's largest retailers, announced Wednesday that they will not sell firearms to customers under the age of 21.More >>
Actor Will Smith, who is filming Gemini Man in the Savannah area, says he thinks Georgia is "gorgeous," but there's one (literally) small problem.More >>
A South Carolina mother is grieving the loss of her son, who committed suicide just days after Christmas 2017, but now she's working for those who still have a chance in his honor.More >>
