Memphis sets new record for February rainfall

Memphis set a new record for rainfall in February.

The previous record, set back in 1948, was just over 11 inches of rain, and Wednesday's rainfall pushed us passed that.

It's the wettest February on record in Memphis with more than 11" of rain so far. An addtional 2+ inches of rain is possible overnight. #wmc5 pic.twitter.com/NIFY2uYrto — Ron Childers (@RonChilders) February 28, 2018

"We've seen record rainfall for February in Jonesboro, in Tupelo, and now likely in Memphis, so the Mid-South has been inundated with rainfall this month," WMC Action News 5 Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers said.

Luckily, we should avoid major flooding from the Mississippi River in Memphis, but most Memphians said they're sick of all the rain.

"I think rain's a good thing but in moderation, of course," Peyton Wright said.

"I need sun," Melodee DiFilippo added.

So, why's it been so wet? Childers said a La Nina weather pattern is to blame--funneling continual moisture into the region.

Rains north of Memphis are contributing to elevated Mississippi River levels.

Video WMC5 got Wednesday shows the Arkansas side of the Big River Crossing flooded--with the river encroaching on Greenbelt Park on Mud Island.

But major impacts are not expected in Memphis.

The river is set to crest at 36.5 feet next Wednesday. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said its flood fight activation isn't triggered until the river hits 37 feet in Memphis.

"We will monitor things. Situations can change quickly, but right now we are not looking at a situation other than maybe some high water in the lower parts of the city and across the river in between the riverbank and the levee," said Jim Pogue with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Memphis District.

The army corps sent 15-20 staff members to Cairo, Illinois, where the Ohio and Mississippi rivers meet to monitor the conditions of levees there.

They are also keeping tabs on areas in the Missouri Bootheel and near Dyersburg.

