AR-15 gun sales spike in wake of Florida shooting

Gun sales increased after 17 people were killed in a high school shooting in Florida.

Business is booming at Classic Arms in Cordova.

Since the Parkland, Florida shooting sales have gone up 30 percent, according to owner Jay Hill, and one of the biggest sellers is the AR-15.

"Any time this happens, there's a fear I might as well buy when I can because I might not be able to in the future," owner Jay Hill said.

Gun owners now have one less place to shop. Dick's Sporting Goods announced Wednesday it won't sell rifles like the AR-15.

"If you're going to ban AR-15's we need to ban forks because they make people fat,” Hill said. “We need to ban lighters because they start fires. We need to ban alcohol because it causes drunk driving wrecks."

Gun owners said the answer to stopping the mass shootings is not bans on weapons but stricter background checks.

"You got mental disorders or something of that sort they need to be reported and need to be checked out,” gun owner Billy Beckham said.

In addition to banning assault-style weapons, Dick's Sporting Goods also raised the minimum age at their stores for customers to buy any gun. Customers must now be 21 or older, even though it is legal for an 18-year-old to buy a gun.

A representative from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms said since Dick’s is a private business it can set their age rules, as long as they meet the minimum requirements under the law.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.