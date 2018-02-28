Girl, 12, injured in shooting

A 12-year-old girl was injured in a shooting Wednesday, Memphis Police Department confirmed.

The girl got into a disagreement with a man, which escalated into him firing shots.

She was hospitalized in non-critical condition. The man was taken into custody, and MPD has not said how old he is.

The shooting happened near the intersection of National and Fairoaks.

