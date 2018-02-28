Flooding closes Hardeman County Schools on Thursday

Hardeman County Schools will be closed Thursday, March 1 due to flooding, according to school officials.

Officials have not yet said if the closure will extend through Friday because of weather.

A few counties over, Memphis set a new record for rainfall in February with more than 11.99 inches of rain.

The previous record, set back in 1948, was just over 11 inches of rain, and Wednesday's rainfall pushed the city past that.

WMC Action News 5 will update this story should any additional schools close due to weather.

