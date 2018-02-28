Bobby O’Jay celebrates 35 years on the air - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Bobby O’Jay celebrates 35 years on the air

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Bobby O'Jay at Hard Rock Cafe (Source: WMC Action News 5) Bobby O'Jay at Hard Rock Cafe (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A big name in Memphis radio is celebrating 35 years on the air.

The one-and-only Bobby O'Jay of WDIA has been program director and host for the popular morning show since 1983.

He’s also served as a mentor so many others.

"Bobby O'Jay is the reason I'm here in Memphis,” radio host Earle Augustus said. “He was an inspiration. We used to talk, you know I never made it over there, but you know what, I admire him. he's one of the giants in our industry, and to have 35 years in one spot, that's phenomenal."

O’Jay celebrated at a sold-out event at the Hard Rock Cafe downtown.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

