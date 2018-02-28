Tigers' Thornton stepping up for stretch run

Only two more regular season games remain for the Memphis Tigers before the start of conference tournament play, but right on time for players to become key pieces for the U of M.

Tigers forward Raynere Thornton is one of those.

Thornton is coming off back to back breakout performances in Memphis' wins over Houston and UConn, going 9 of 12 beyond the arc with 37 points--good enough to earn him an AAC Player of the Week honor.

Tigers head coach Tubby Smith said Thornton's hot shooting is a product of his work in practice.

"When he got here, he had a bad habit of watching the flight of the ball," Smith said. "We had a player last year that had the same problem. I think he's broken it. He's been phenomenal. I'll be honest with you. I really I've never seen anything like it."

"Every time he gets it I feel like he's going to shoot it and make it," point guard Kareem Brewton said. "Like I said, confidence. If you place the ball in his hands the right way I feel like he's going to make it every time."

Thornton and the Tigers face South Florida on Thursday night 8 p.m. at FedExForum.

