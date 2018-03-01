Grizzlies complete winless February with loss to lowly Suns

Both the Memphis Grizzlies and Phoenix Suns came into Wednesday night's game having lost 10 games in a row.

The Grizzlies had only 7 healthy bodies available for the game at FedExForum.

Those that showed up, showed out, at least early on. Grizzlies hit 13 3-pointers, but it took 31 attempts.

Marc Gasol rang the bell from Downtown, and also ddid damage in the post: 22 points, 13 rebounds, 4 blocks for Big Spain.

JaMychal Green was a man possessed on the defensive end. 12 points and 12 rebounds for the big man.

But the Suns whittled away at the lead before the break.

Devin Booker lead all scorers with 34.. Josh Jackson poured in a career high 29.

Grizzlies go 0-for-February with 11 straight losses. Suns went on to win it and take the season series, 110-102.

Next up, the Denver Nuggets on Friday Night at FedExForum.

