Suspects sought after days of purse robberies

Memphis Police Department is seeking the man accused in a days-long crime spree.

The first robbery happened Tuesday night in the parking lot of Kroger on North Germantown Parkway. The victim was forced to hand over her purse.

The suspect got away in a black Dodge Charger that police said was stolen earlier from a Marathon gas station on Winchester Road.

Then on Wednesday, MPD was called back to the same Kroger store twice after more women reported their purse stolen.

Police believe the car used in those robberies was also stolen from a home on Slate Road near Boeingshire Drive.

A fourth women also reported she was robbed of her purse by two men at The Reserve at Dexter Lake Apartment.

If you have any information about these crimes, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.