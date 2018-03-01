Rain record shattered for February 2018

With only six days without measurable rain in February, Memphis accumulated a record amount of rain for the month. February 2018 now holds the top spot for rainfall in Memphis, Jonesboro and Tupelo.

The previous record was 11.14" set in 1948. The morning of the 28th we were still in 2nd place for rainfall, but a record daily rainfall total of over 3 inches slid us into 1st place. The final total for February 2018 was 13.43 inches of rain, which is over 9 inches above average for the month.

So why was this such a wet month? It all comes down to La Nina. This climate pattern can cause a shift in upper level winds, which allows weather systems to catch a ride into the Mid-South. Every few days, the Mid-South's weather would be impacted by a weather disturbance that caused rain.

Will this pattern continue? We are transitioning out of a La Nina pattern, which means we are expecting a more normal amount of precipitation over the next three months. However, we are still expecting above average precipitation for at least the first part of March. Although it likely will not be as extreme as February, high rainfall totals will be possible.

