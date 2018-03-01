Rain record shattered for February 2018

Ladarius Miller is a native Memphian who grew up in Orange Mound and is making a name for himself as a professional fighter with former professional boxer Floyd Mayweather's "The Money Team."More >>
With only six days without measurable rain in February, Memphis accumulated a record amount of rain for the month.More >>
The Mid-South woke up to flooded streets Thursday after days of heavy rain.More >>
Memphis Police Department is seeking the man accused in a days-long crime spree.More >>
WMC Action News 5 uncovered a lawsuit filed in the case of a deadly hit-and-run near Overton Square last year.More >>
The Colorado Appeals Court determined the former convicted sex offender’s right to a speedy trial had been violated and threw out his conviction.More >>
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >>
A South Carolina mother is grieving the loss of her son, who committed suicide just days after Christmas 2017, but now she's working for those who still have a chance in his honor.More >>
The mother filed a police report, and the incident is being investigated, according to the school district.More >>
Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt has been suspended with pay, according to Mayor Quincy Rogers.More >>
Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.More >>
The New Roads Police Department recently hired a rookie officer who was once arrested on a charge of forcible rape, which was later reduced to a misdemeanor, according to documents uncovered by the 9News Investigators.More >>
With the help of firefighters, a business made sure a widow received a final gift from her husband who was killed in a car wreck.More >>
President Vladimir Putin says Russia has tested new nuclear weapons, including a nuclear-powered cruise missile and a nuclear-powered underwater drone that would be immune to enemy intercept.More >>
The Kroger-owned chain operates 46 general merchandise locations in Western states. It announced Thursday that it would no longer sell guns and ammunition to people younger than 21.More >>
