Artist creates FedEx truck out of dog hair

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

An artist created a FedEx truck completely out of dog hair.

Mateo Blanco's 3D replica will be on display at Memphis Zoo starting this month.

"I see art in everything, from the truck delivering packages to your home to the dog that might chase it," Blanco said. "From saving the strands of hair to carefully crafting the details of the truck, this piece was a labor of love. I believe the world has never seen anything like it."

Blanco has used dog hair in his art before. He's previously used it to create portraits of John Lennon, Michael Jackson, and Jimi Hendrix.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

