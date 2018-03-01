Fishermen nab large catfish on flooded Mid-South road - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Fishermen nab large catfish on flooded Mid-South road

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
HERNANDO, MS (WMC) -

Flooding in the Mid-South has created an opportunity for fisherman in Mississippi.

A group of fishermen are reeling in large catfish as they swim across a flooded Horn Lake Road in Hernando, Mississippi.

WMC Action News 5's Arianna Poindexter is with the opportunistic fishermen. She'll have their story, tonight at 4.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • VIDEO: Officer tells homeless man to leave McDonald’s after stranger pays for meal

    VIDEO: Officer tells homeless man to leave McDonald’s after stranger pays for meal

    Thursday, March 1 2018 2:50 PM EST2018-03-01 19:50:38 GMT
    Video showing an interaction between a Myrtle Beach police officer and a man at an area McDonald's is going viral. (Source: Yossi Gallo)Video showing an interaction between a Myrtle Beach police officer and a man at an area McDonald's is going viral. (Source: Yossi Gallo)

    A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.

    More >>

    A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.

    More >>

  • Man sentenced to 300 years for child sex crimes freed on technicality

    Man sentenced to 300 years for child sex crimes freed on technicality

    Thursday, March 1 2018 4:40 AM EST2018-03-01 09:40:04 GMT
    Thursday, March 1 2018 4:40 AM EST2018-03-01 09:40:04 GMT
    The Colorado Appeals Court determined the former convicted sex offender’s right to a speedy trial had been violated and threw out his conviction. (Source: Colorado Department of Corrections/KREX/CNN)The Colorado Appeals Court determined the former convicted sex offender’s right to a speedy trial had been violated and threw out his conviction. (Source: Colorado Department of Corrections/KREX/CNN)

    The Colorado Appeals Court determined the former convicted sex offender’s right to a speedy trial had been violated and threw out his conviction.

    More >>

    The Colorado Appeals Court determined the former convicted sex offender’s right to a speedy trial had been violated and threw out his conviction.

    More >>

  • He was the apple of her eye, but what caused this mother's 12-year-old son to take his life?

    He was the apple of her eye, but what caused this mother's 12-year-old son to take his life?

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 9:42 PM EST2018-03-01 02:42:30 GMT
    A South Carolina mother is grieving the loss of her son, who committed suicide just days after Christmas 2017, but now she's working for those who still have a chance in his honor. (Source: WIS)A South Carolina mother is grieving the loss of her son, who committed suicide just days after Christmas 2017, but now she's working for those who still have a chance in his honor. (Source: WIS)
    A South Carolina mother is grieving the loss of her son, who committed suicide just days after Christmas 2017, but now she's working for those who still have a chance in his honor. (Source: WIS)A South Carolina mother is grieving the loss of her son, who committed suicide just days after Christmas 2017, but now she's working for those who still have a chance in his honor. (Source: WIS)

    A South Carolina mother is grieving the loss of her son, who committed suicide just days after Christmas 2017, but now she's working for those who still have a chance in his honor. 

    More >>

    A South Carolina mother is grieving the loss of her son, who committed suicide just days after Christmas 2017, but now she's working for those who still have a chance in his honor. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly