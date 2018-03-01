Aid available for Las Vegas shooting victims from Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - State officials are reaching out to tell Tennesseans who attended the deadly Las Vegas concert shooting that they may qualify for financial aid.

According to the state Office of Criminal Justice Programs, financial help under Nevada's Crime Victim Compensation program may be available to Tennesseans who attended, including medical bills, funeral expenses, mental health treatment or lost wages. People may apply regardless of whether they were injured.

Office Director Bill Scollon encouraged people without expenses to apply, too, in case they incur expenses later.

Tennesseans who attended should go to the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center website.

The office says 40 tickets to the music festival last year where 58 people were killed and hundreds more injured were sold in Tennessee, though more Tennesseans attended as musicians or other roles.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.