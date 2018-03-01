FBI searching for suspect in gas station robbery

Tennessee lawmakers have revealed their plan, a "stopgap measure," to increase security in public schools.More >>
Memphis Police Department is looking for suspects in connection to seven robberies in various parts of the city over the past two days.More >>
A man is missing after calling Arkansas State Police to say his car ran off the road into water and he was standing on top of his submerged vehicle, according to Crittenden County Sheriff Mike Allen.More >>
The Mid-South woke up to flooded streets Thursday after days of heavy rain.More >>
Flooding in the Mid-South has created an opportunity for fisherman in Mississippi.More >>
The Colorado Appeals Court determined the former convicted sex offender’s right to a speedy trial had been violated and threw out his conviction.More >>
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >>
At a trial that begins Thursday, the central mystery isn't whether the woman killed the children, but why she did it - and whether she was too mentally ill to be held responsible.More >>
A video of a brawl outside an apartment complex in Gulfport is making the rounds on social media and garnering the interest of police. It happened at Emerald Pines Apartments - a complex police say they frequently get called to.More >>
A South Carolina mother is grieving the loss of her son, who committed suicide just days after Christmas 2017, but now she's working for those who still have a chance in his honor.More >>
Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.More >>
Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt has been suspended with pay, according to Mayor Quincy Rogers.More >>
Tuesdays on Rosemont Street in Clinton are a big deal for 3-year-old Kyler as he knows he's got a smelly, important job to do.More >>
The death of a 13-year-old from Jackson Township has been ruled a suicide, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner.More >>
For players at the Ohio Valley Conference, this championship is what they've been working towards all year. Fans are flocking to the Ford Center to show their support, but for one player, his families lives too far to travel... or so he thought.More >>
