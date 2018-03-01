FBI searching for suspect in gas station robbery

The Federal Bureau of Investigation in Memphis needs help with a BP gas station robbery.

The FBI released video from a robbery that happened Jan. 7 on South Third Street.

You can see a man wearing a green hoodie and a bandana over his face pointing a gun at the store clerk.

If you recognize the person in this video or know anything about the crime, call the FBI at 901-747-4300.

