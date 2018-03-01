MPD searching for suspects responsible for 7 robberies during 2-day crime spree

Memphis Police Department is looking for suspects in connection to seven robberies in various parts of the city over the past two days.

"It's kinda scary." Jay Mabon said.

That's how Mabon reacted when WMC Action News 5's Kendall Downing told him the Marathon gas station on Winchester Road is where MPD believe the crime spree started just after 5 Tuesday morning.

Investigators said a man forcibly took a woman's car keys as she was walking out of the store. The man got away in her car.

Later Tuesday night, MPD said the same suspect snatched a purse from a woman at a busy shopping center at Germantown Parkway and Dexter Road.

The spree started again Wednesday morning around 6:30 when a man was held at gunpoint at a gas station on Holmes Road and his car taken.

Then, MPD said the crook came to a neighborhood near Shelby Drive and held up another person.

The victim who was held up Wednesday morning in his Whitehaven neighborhood was too shaken up to go on camera, but he said he backed out to let his wife out to go to work and that's when he saw a car in his neighbor's driveway.

A suspect got out of the car, came up to him with a pistol, and tried to hit him on the back of the head. The two tussled and the suspect asked for his wallet.

The man went in the house to get his wallet and locked the crook out, but the suspect stole his car.

From there, the suspect went back to the shopping center at Germantown Parkway and Dexter, and at two different times took purses or wallets from two women whop were unloading groceries from Kroger--at least one of the times was at gunpoint.

Investigators said two suspects then took a purse from a woman walking through the parking lot of a Cordova apartment complex.

It is unnerving for shoppers like Denise Talley who said she's keeping a better eye out.

"I'm glad I ran into you, and I thank you for reminding me because it's something you do forget after a while," Talley said.

MPD said all stolen vehicles have been recovered, and at this point, they don't know what type of vehicle the suspects could be driving.

The spokesperson for Kroger said they are working with MPD on the incidents at the Dexter Road location.

No surveillance of the suspects has been released as of yet.

If you have any information about these incidents, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

