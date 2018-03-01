Magazine highlights Memphis restaurants, attractions

Food and Wine Magazine is spotlighting the Bluff City.

In an article, the magazine lists a number of must-see attractions for a weekend trip.

The article says Memphis is not just about Beale Street and Graceland, but also about food and the Indie music scene.

The list includes The Peabody, the Old Dominick Distillery, Broad Avenue, Broadway Pizza, Mollie Fontaine's and Bryant's Breakfast.

