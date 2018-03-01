Man missing after driving off I-55 into water

A man is missing after calling Arkansas State Police to say his car ran off the road into water and he was standing on top of his submerged vehicle, according to Crittenden County Sheriff Mike Allen.

The call came in around 3:30 a.m., and the man told police he ran off I-55 near mile marker 17.

Emergency crews arrived on the scene but could not locate the man. Using a magnet, investigators located a large metal object in the water; investigators believe the object is the man's vehicle.

Investigators are currently searching I-55 near miler marker 20 on the Big Creek.

WMC Action News 5 is en route to the scene, and we will provide more information as it becomes available.

