Man missing after crashing off I-55 into water

Crawford's car being pulled out of the water. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

A man is missing after he called Arkansas State Police to say his car ran off the road into water and he was standing on top of his submerged vehicle, according to Crittenden County Sheriff Mike Allen.

The call came in around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, and the man told police he ran off Interstate 55 near mile marker 17.

Emergency crews arrived on the scene but could not locate the man, later identified as 20-year-old DeQuan Crawford. Using a magnet, investigators located a large metal object in the water near mile marker 20 on the Big Creek.

They brought in a crane and removed the car from the water. There were no obvious signs of the Crawford.

"He was just loving, a loving kid," Cynthia Holloway, Crawford's mother, said. "Everybody loved him. People he went to school with, played ball with, he was just all around well liked."

Her last communication with her oldest child and only son was around 2 a.m. Thursday morning. Quan was leaving his job at the TJ Maxx warehouse on Shelby Drive in Memphis. After a quick stop by his girlfriend's house, he would hop on the interstate for the 25 minute drive home to Turrell, Arkansas.

As she did every night, Cynthia sent Quan a text telling him to "please be careful." He always replied with the same response, "yes, ma'am."

But on this night, Quan would not make it home safely.

Law enforcement showed up at Cynthia's house around 5 a.m. to deliver the news.

She and Quan's step-father went to the accident scene where they waited for hours for word of his rescue.

They were joined by dozens of friends and family members, including Turrell Mayor Dorothy Cooper, who described Quan as sweet, well-mannered, and hard-working. Everyone in town knew him.

"Turrell is comprised of 656 citizens," Cooper said. "When one hurts, we all hurt. We came together in this time of sorrow. This is a sad situation."

Quan's burgundy car was raised from the murky waters of Big Creek around 5 p.m. Thursday.

An Arkansas State Trooper came over to Cynthia and her family to tell them this was now a recovery effort, not a rescue.

Quan's body had not been located yet, and the sun was setting quickly. The search would have to resume again in the morning. The family formed a circle, holding each other tightly, crying at the reality setting in: Quan was gone.

When asked how she was staying so strong, Cynthia took a deep breath and replied, "Prayer. Prayer. Yep, prayer. That's what's keeping me."

Crittenden County Sheriff's Office and Arkansas State Police will be back out at Big Creek on Friday morning. Divers are expected to go in at 7 a.m.

