Mississippi River flooding earlier than usual

The Mississippi River reached flood stage a month earlier than normal.

With the river expected to rise three more feet in the next few days, the Army Corps of Engineers is warning Memphians to be extra cautious.

Some people who live on Mud Island said they're already concerned about the rising water.

"Every morning as I go to work, I've been a little surprised but seeing it continue to rise then it became a concern," Susan Calderon said.

Steve Berry, with the Army Corps of Engineers, said the river doesn't usually get this high until April or May. On March 1, water volumes for the river in Memphis are 1.3 million cubic feet per second; that's enough water to fill Bass Pro Shops Pyramid in about 30 seconds.

"I think you're going to see fast river flows," Steve Berry said. "People ought to be a lot more careful."

One of the biggest dangers: debris like tree trunks and logs.

Because of that Calderon said she'll wait before braving the rising river.

While the river levels are expected to reach 38 feet that's still 10 feet below where it was back in 2011. The Army Corps of Engineers said areas protected by levees are probably going to be OK.

