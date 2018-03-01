Mississippi River flooding earlier than usual

Memphis City Council members along with Shelby County Commissioners sat together to discuss issues facing greater Memphis on Thursday.More >>
A man is missing after calling Arkansas State Police to say his car ran off the road into water and he was standing on top of his submerged vehicle, according to Crittenden County Sheriff Mike Allen.More >>
The Mid-South woke up to flooded streets Thursday after days of heavy rain.More >>
Flooding in the Mid-South has created an opportunity for fishermen in Mississippi.More >>
A Memphis counselor traveled to Florida to help students as they returned to school weeks after witnesses a mass shooting.More >>
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >>
The Colorado Appeals Court determined the former convicted sex offender’s right to a speedy trial had been violated and threw out his conviction.More >>
At a trial that begins Thursday, the central mystery isn't whether the woman killed the children, but why she did it - and whether she was too mentally ill to be held responsible.More >>
Graham lied in honor Wednesday and part of Thursday in Washington, where he counseled presidents and others over more than 60 years.More >>
Mayor Brenda Bethune is speaking out after a Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s sparked outrage among many of the millions who have viewed it.More >>
With the help of firefighters, a business made sure a widow received a final gift from her husband who was killed in a car wreck.More >>
The death of a 13-year-old from Jackson Township has been ruled a suicide, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner.More >>
A nurse who found a photo of hangman's noose taped to her locker at a Hawaii hospital has been awarded a $3.8 million payout.More >>
They're not suppose to be here in the first place and stink bugs, or the brown marmorated stink bug, is becoming more and more of a problem. They've only been in the United states for 20 years.More >>
The Cameron Parish Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation after the severed head of a body was found on the side of the road, according to Sheriff Ron Johnson. Deputies are currently working the scene on La. 27 and the Coroner's Office is on the way. The head is so badly decayed, according to Johnson, that the coroner's office will have to identify the victim. KPLC will update this story with more information as it becomes available. Copyrigh...More >>
