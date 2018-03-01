High school students spend day with top scientist at St. Jude

A group of high school seniors spent their day following around some of the top scientists at St. Jude.

One hundred high school students from all over Shelby County came to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital on Thursday for the Scholars of Tomorrow program.

Every one of the high school students has expressed interest in science as a possible career.

"Any high school student that comes out of today and they're more excited about science than when they came in, that's a win for us,," said Suzanne Baker, associate director for basic research at St. Jude Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Students got to hear from top level scientists at St. Jude, go through real life scenarios, and get a tour of the research areas.

Teachers hope a day like today inspires their students for years to come.

"I'm hoping that even some of the students today that are hearing this, that they will seek out opportunities to obtain their masters degree or even their PhD," St. Mary's Episcopal School teacher Gwen Alexander said.

"I really want to do nursing because I really love helping people, and I'm just interested in helping people and doing whatever I can to put myself out there and do something better," Ashton English, a senior at Bartlett High School, said.

English added this experience has made her want to work even harder to achieve her ultimate goal--working for St. Jude.

"I want to be memorable to those who need help at the moment. Like if something goes on and I'm there to help someone, I want them to remember me, and I want to be an impact on their life," English said.

For St. Jude, they would love to welcome these students back someday as employees. And who knows, maybe one of them holds the key to ending childhood cancer.

"Why not them? It's definitely coming from the next generation and we need them all," Baker said.

