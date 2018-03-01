Memphis City Council, Shelby County Commission hold joint meeting for first time since 2010

Memphis City Council members along with Shelby County Commissioners sat together to discuss issues facing greater Memphis on Thursday.

It is uncommon for them to be in the same room together. Those at the meeting said it's the first joint meeting since 2010 as best they can remember.

This is just a collaborative meeting where both bodies can share information and share their perspectives.

An issue that got lots of spirited debate was pre-K.

Memphis City Council members last year indicated their dedication to finding a county-wide funding mechanism for pre K since an $8 million federal grant funding 1,000 seats runs out in 2019. At issue is where the money will come from and who will pay for it.

Regardless of specific issues or viewpoints, leaders of both bodies say collaborative meetings now appear essential.

"In order to come up with solutions that will benefit not only Memphians but Shelby Countians, we must come up with new missions, and how do we progress, how do we work toward a common goal," City Council Chairman Berlin Boyd said.

"I think honestly our community would do better if we did this more frequently, and I will also say though that I think we will want to do this with every municipality," Commission Chairwoman Heidi Shafer said.

Also up for debate on Thursday was some of the incentives that are offered the lure development to the Mid-South and whether those incentives are really in the best interest of the city and county.

