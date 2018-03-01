$25 million permit filed for former Raleigh Springs Mall site - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

$25-million permit filed for former Raleigh Springs Mall site

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN

New details are emerging about the former Raleigh Springs Mall site.

According to the Memphis Business Journal, a $25-million permit was filed for the site.

The location will include a Memphis Public Library, a Memphis Police Department precinct and traffic command center, and an outdoor skate park.

The project has an 18-month construction schedule and is expected to be completed in 2019.

