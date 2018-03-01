$25-million permit filed for former Raleigh Springs Mall site

New details are emerging about the former Raleigh Springs Mall site.

According to the Memphis Business Journal, a $25-million permit was filed for the site.

The location will include a Memphis Public Library, a Memphis Police Department precinct and traffic command center, and an outdoor skate park.

The project has an 18-month construction schedule and is expected to be completed in 2019.

