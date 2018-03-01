Ex-girlfriend speaks out about WA man accused of luring Blytheville teen

Investigators are learning new information about the man accused of luring a Mid-south teen with special needs away from her home.

An ex-girlfriend of the suspect also said it's not the first time he's targeted young women.

Investigators say that 50-year old Khanh Le from Washington state used several types of transportation to get young women to his house, including the bus and airplanes.

His former girlfriend and mother of his child said Le focused on young women, specifically 18-year-olds who had just become adults.

Christy Faiers said she started communicating with Le online when she was 17 years old and living in North Carolina.

"It was supposed to be just a visit,” Faiers said. “It wound up me being there for four years."

Faiers said she was 18 when Le offered to buy her a bus ticket to Seattle. She not only stayed with Le, she had a child with him.

It didn't talk long to learn the truth about the seemingly kind older man she met in a Yahoo chat room.

"He had me cut off all contact with my family, kept in a house all the time and do things,” Faiers said. “I wasn't even allowed to take my son to the park that was in the area we lived in."

Faiers said Le, a Pierce County real estate agent and businessman, continued pursuing other women he met and online while he was with her.

"He would talk to a lot of girls at the same time,” Faiers said.

She said he even communicated with an 18-year-old woman from Ukraine and went to meet her.

Faiers said Le was interested in sex.

"He was having sex with all the girls,” Faiers said. “He preferred to try to have a three-way and I wasn't having it. I didn't want nothing to do with it."

Faiers said she eventually left Le. He told authorities Faiers had beaten the child. She said it was a lie but had no money to defend herself. Le got custody of the boy who is now 14 years old.

Investigators in Washington State arrested Le and a 28-year-old woman who was staying with him in a cabin near Tacoma on a warrant out of Mississippi County, Arkansas.

Deputies also found the 18-year-old autistic girl from Blytheville in the cabin. Investigators say Le and the woman flew to Memphis, rented a car, and picked up the 18-year-old in Blytheville and drove to Washington State.

She is now back at home in Blytheville.

A judge in Pierce County allowed Le and the woman he was with to get out on $15,000 bail, surprising authorities in Arkansas who are seeking extradition

The 18-year-old girl from Blytheville is an adult and willingly left with Le and the woman.

However, attorney Steve Farese said she would be considered an especially vulnerable adult not capable of making a decision to take off with a 50-year-old man.

Farese cited the teen's autism and has obvious social issues, according to her family, since the teen had to ask her family what her address is to tell Le.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.