Winter storm to slam the Northeast

Memphis Police Department needs your help finding a missing elderly man.More >>
Memphis Police Department needs your help finding a missing elderly man.More >>
Memphis City Council members along with Shelby County Commissioners sat together to discuss issues facing greater Memphis on Thursday.More >>
Memphis City Council members along with Shelby County Commissioners sat together to discuss issues facing greater Memphis on Thursday.More >>
Investigators are learning new information about the man accused of luring a Mid-south teen with special needs away from her home.More >>
Investigators are learning new information about the man accused of luring a Mid-south teen with special needs away from her home.More >>
A man is missing after he called Arkansas State Police to say his car ran off the road into water and he was standing on top of his submerged vehicle, according to Crittenden County Sheriff Mike Allen.More >>
A man is missing after he called Arkansas State Police to say his car ran off the road into water and he was standing on top of his submerged vehicle, according to Crittenden County Sheriff Mike Allen.More >>
A low-pressure system moving through the Ohio Valley on Thursday night will make its way into the Atlantic and ride up the New England Coast, bringing hurricane-force winds, heavy rain and snow, and high tides that pose a major threat of flooding.More >>
A low-pressure system moving through the Ohio Valley on Thursday night will make its way into the Atlantic and ride up the New England Coast, bringing hurricane-force winds, heavy rain and snow, and high tides that pose a major threat of flooding.More >>
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >>
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >>
At a trial that begins Thursday, the central mystery isn't whether the woman killed the children, but why she did it - and whether she was too mentally ill to be held responsible.More >>
At a trial that begins Thursday, the central mystery isn't whether the woman killed the children, but why she did it - and whether she was too mentally ill to be held responsible.More >>
The Colorado Appeals Court determined the former convicted sex offender’s right to a speedy trial had been violated and threw out his conviction.More >>
The Colorado Appeals Court determined the former convicted sex offender’s right to a speedy trial had been violated and threw out his conviction.More >>
The death of a 13-year-old from Jackson Township has been ruled a suicide, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner.More >>
The death of a 13-year-old from Jackson Township has been ruled a suicide, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner.More >>
When you drive south on Interstate 65, somewhere between Glendale and Sonora, Kentucky, you just might see Houdini. But in a blink he'll probably be gone, just like his namesake Houdini.More >>
When you drive south on Interstate 65, somewhere between Glendale and Sonora, Kentucky, you just might see Houdini. But in a blink he'll probably be gone, just like his namesake Houdini.More >>
Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt has been suspended with pay, according to Mayor Quincy Rogers.More >>
Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt has been suspended with pay, according to Mayor Quincy Rogers.More >>
Eight people overdosed in a matter of minutes around 10 a.m. Wednesday. Police say they are lucky to be alive.More >>
Eight people overdosed in a matter of minutes around 10 a.m. Wednesday. Police say they are lucky to be alive.More >>
Mayor Brenda Bethune is speaking out after a Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s sparked outrage among many of the millions who have viewed it.More >>
Mayor Brenda Bethune is speaking out after a Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s sparked outrage among many of the millions who have viewed it.More >>
To make matters worse, Kenneth Bachman drunkenly chose the more expensive Uber ride option, which doubled the cost of the trip.More >>
To make matters worse, Kenneth Bachman drunkenly chose the more expensive Uber ride option, which doubled the cost of the trip.More >>
A man is missing after he called Arkansas State Police to say his car ran off the road into water and he was standing on top of his submerged vehicle, according to Crittenden County Sheriff Mike Allen.More >>
A man is missing after he called Arkansas State Police to say his car ran off the road into water and he was standing on top of his submerged vehicle, according to Crittenden County Sheriff Mike Allen.More >>