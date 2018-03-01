City Watch issued for missing 80-year-old man

Memphis Police Department needs your help finding a missing elderly man.

MPD said 80-year-old Robert Madden left home on Linden Avenue near the intersection of South Pauline Street in the Medical District at about 5 p.m. Thursday without his caretaker's knowledge.

Madden is a black male with gray hair and was last seen wearing a black ball cap, gray zip-up hoodie, black pants, and black shoes.

He weighs about 150 pounds and stands 5-feet-11-inches tall.

If you've seen him or know his whereabouts, please call MPD at 901-545-2677.

