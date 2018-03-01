City Watch issued for missing 80-year-old man

A man is missing after he called Arkansas State Police to say his car ran off the road into water and he was standing on top of his submerged vehicle, according to Crittenden County Sheriff Mike Allen.More >>
Memphis City Council members along with Shelby County Commissioners sat together to discuss issues facing greater Memphis on Thursday.More >>
Memphis Police Department needs your help finding a missing elderly man.More >>
Investigators are learning new information about the man accused of luring a Mid-south teen with special needs away from her home.More >>
A low-pressure system moving through the Ohio Valley on Thursday night will make its way into the Atlantic and ride up the New England Coast, bringing hurricane-force winds, heavy rain and snow, and high tides that pose a major threat of flooding.More >>
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >>
The death of a 13-year-old from Jackson Township has been ruled a suicide, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner.More >>
Mayor Brenda Bethune is speaking out after a Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s sparked outrage among many of the millions who have viewed it.More >>
When you drive south on Interstate 65, somewhere between Glendale and Sonora, Kentucky, you just might see Houdini. But in a blink he'll probably be gone, just like his namesake Houdini.More >>
