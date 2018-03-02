Search crews will look for Missing man in swollen creek, Memphis in national spotlight, sunshine this weekend

Happy Friday morning!
Here are some of the stories we're following this morning:
100 high school students from all over Shelby County came to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital for the Scholars of Tomorrow program. Every one of the high schoolers have expressed interest in science as a possible career. We'll explain the visit and reaction to it this morning.
The legal battle between Elvis Presley's Daughter and her former business manager is now becoming a war of he said, she said. We'll explain the back and forth this morning.
A Mid-South man feared dead after crashing his car into a swollen Arkansas river..
Search crews have pulled his car from the water but so far there's No sign of 20-year-old DeQuan Crawford. We'll explain where this happened as the search continues this morning.
Food and Wine Magazine lists a number of must-see attractions in Memphis for a weekend trip. including Old Dominick Distillery, Broad Avenue, Broadway Pizza, Mollie Fontaine's and Bryant's Breakfast. More on that this morning.
Weather:
Nice weekend with lots of sunshine. Cool today with highs near 60...lows in the 30s. Details on the weekend and what to expect next week including our chances for rain. Weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away all morning long.
Join us on this Friday morning! We are live with all of your news weather and traffic on WMC Action News 5 from 4:30-7am.
Tipton County Sheriff's Department arrested a man accused of stealing an AR-15 and a shotgun out of a deputy's car.More >>
A man is missing after he called Arkansas State Police to say his car ran off the road into water and he was standing on top of his submerged vehicle, according to Crittenden County Sheriff Mike Allen.More >>
Memphis City Council members along with Shelby County Commissioners sat together to discuss issues facing greater Memphis on Thursday.More >>
Memphis Police Department needs your help finding a missing elderly man.More >>
Investigators are learning new information about the man accused of luring a Mid-south teen with special needs away from her home.More >>
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >>
Mayor Brenda Bethune is speaking out after a Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s sparked outrage among many of the millions who have viewed it.More >>
On Friday, the world will say its final goodbye to Reverend Billy Graham. The 99-year-old Charlotte-born evangelist will be laid to rest after a private funeral service at the Billy Graham Library.More >>
Authorities have issued an AMBER Alert for a 2-month-old believed to be with a suspected killer.More >>
Authorities said they found mounds of trash and human feces strewn about the property, which lacks electricity and running water.More >>
