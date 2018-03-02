Search crews will look for Missing man in swollen creek, Memphis in national spotlight, sunshine this weekend

Happy Friday morning!

100 high school students from all over Shelby County came to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital for the Scholars of Tomorrow program. Every one of the high schoolers have expressed interest in science as a possible career. We'll explain the visit and reaction to it this morning.

The legal battle between Elvis Presley's Daughter and her former business manager is now becoming a war of he said, she said. We'll explain the back and forth this morning.

A Mid-South man feared dead after crashing his car into a swollen Arkansas river..

Search crews have pulled his car from the water but so far there's No sign of 20-year-old DeQuan Crawford. We'll explain where this happened as the search continues this morning.

Food and Wine Magazine lists a number of must-see attractions in Memphis for a weekend trip. including Old Dominick Distillery, Broad Avenue, Broadway Pizza, Mollie Fontaine's and Bryant's Breakfast. More on that this morning.

Weather:

Nice weekend with lots of sunshine. Cool today with highs near 60...lows in the 30s. Details on the weekend and what to expect next week including our chances for rain. Weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away all morning long.

